HandsOffZuma: Organisations planning march to Luthuli House

Representatives from various organisations have called on the ANC to keep President Jacob Zuma in power until the end of his term in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve organisations working under the slogan “Hands Off President Zuma” have announced they will be marching to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday.

Their memorandum will include calls for President Jacob Zuma to remain head of state, land expropriation to begin and that radical economic transformation policies be implemented.

The organisations include the Unemployed Peoples Trust, Black First Land First, black caucus and former mine workers.

#HandsOffZuma [VIDEO] Thandiswa Yaphi from Black First Land First, “This is war, we are ready for war. And as the [BLF] we are not our grandfathers, things should be clear, we are not afraid of white monopoly capital. [KS] pic.twitter.com/C4Bljkuc7K — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2018

Black First Land First’s Thandiswa Yaphi says the ANC needs to redirect its attention from removing Zuma to implementing radical economic transformation.

“If they touch ANN7, they touch President Zuma.”

#HandsOffZuma [VIDEO] Sean Goss from the Radical Economic Transformation Movement of Azania says, “No longer will we be part of these people who allow the Steinhoffs’ of this world to get away with murder and theft, but destroy the lives of people like Brian Molefe...” [KS] pic.twitter.com/vSbUlYd2gh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2018

Sizwe Zuma from Umbimbi Lwamabutho says agricultural land needs to be returned to the indigenous people of South Africa.

“We want our land… we want recognition of our culture.”

Representatives say the march will take place on Monday where a memorandum will be given to the ANC secretary-general.

“RAMAPHOSA IS FOR WHITE PEOPLE”

Organisations involved in the “hands off President Zuma” movement say no country has avoided violence after removing a sitting president.

The organisations say Zuma should remain in office so that he can deliver on the things he promised when he took his oath.

They say it’s rare that there is peace after a president is removed from power.

Bafana Nzuza from the Unemployed Peoples Trust said: “There’s no country that has removed a seating president and survived thereafter.”

Yaphi says the country needs to be sceptical of newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Ramaphosa is for white people and he’s deep in the pockets of white monopoly capital.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)