Former Sassa CEO Magwaza to continue testimony at inquiry

The inquiry has been set up to investigate Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the Sassa crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza is expected to continue his testimony at the social grants inquiry on Friday.

The pair have been at loggerheads over the unlawful workstreams which were set up by the minister in 2016.

Dlamini has accused Magwaza of causing problems at the agency.

During his testimony last week, the former Sassa head painted a bleak picture of his working relationship with the minister, while clarifying that he never defied her.