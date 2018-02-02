Farmer’s wife, son arrested for allegedly force-feeding worker human waste

The duo appeared in the Springs Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of crimen injuria, assault, kidnapping and defamation.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Lebogang Maile has welcomed the arrest of a farmer’s wife and her son for allegedly force-feeding human waste to an employee.

It’s understood the incident happened in December after the worker allegedly failed to switch on the engine of a septic tank pump on the family’s smallholding.

Maile says the act is dehumanising and an insult of the highest degree and clearly shows that some sections of society have not embraced democracy.

The MEC’s spokesperson Castro Ngobese said: “We strongly believe their acts are regrettable and unfortunate. They should not have happened. We hope that the law will take its course because it’s clear to us that there are some sections of our society which have not embrace our rainbow nation as it was envisaged by Nelson Mandela.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)