Eskom’s application for additional renewable energy approved

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has approved Eskom’s application for additional renewable energy from independent power producers.

Brown says South Africans have a reason to be proud of the progress the country has made in adding renewable energy to the supply mix.

There were several delays in signing the power purchase agreements, a programme driven by Treasury and the Energy Department and allegedly hamstrung by Eskom’s unwillingness to buy power from independent producers.