Eskom confident of axing Matshela Koko

Koko was officially suspended this week after challenging his removal as an Eskom executive in the Labour Court.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza says they are confident they will be able to fire Matshela Koko based on the new charges that he now faces.

While he technically still remains in his position, he cannot return to work, until the matter has been resolved in court.

Koko now faces four new charges for committing serious acts of misconduct and gross negligence.

According to Eskom’s new leadership, Koko misled Parliament by saying that he opposed payments to Gupta-linked Trillian.

He breached his duties in terms of the R600 million payment to the company, he failed to declare a conflict of interest and benefits by a third party; and he distributed confidential Eskom documents to people associated with the Guptas.

While he is challenging the ultimatum, he was given last week to resign or be fired.

Mabuza says they did not want him to return to work on Monday.

“So he’s suspended. If these charges are not spray and pray, we do believe they’re of a nature that we can dismiss but we have to go through the process.”

Mabuza says Koko's disciplinary hearing should not take long and a decision could be reached in about two days once the process has started.