Eskom confident of axing Matshela Koko
Koko was officially suspended this week after challenging his removal as an Eskom executive in the Labour Court.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza says they are confident they will be able to fire Matshela Koko based on the new charges that he now faces.
Koko was officially suspended this week after challenging his removal as an Eskom executive in the Labour Court.
While he technically still remains in his position, he cannot return to work, until the matter has been resolved in court.
Koko now faces four new charges for committing serious acts of misconduct and gross negligence.
According to Eskom’s new leadership, Koko misled Parliament by saying that he opposed payments to Gupta-linked Trillian.
He breached his duties in terms of the R600 million payment to the company, he failed to declare a conflict of interest and benefits by a third party; and he distributed confidential Eskom documents to people associated with the Guptas.
While he is challenging the ultimatum, he was given last week to resign or be fired.
Mabuza says they did not want him to return to work on Monday.
“So he’s suspended. If these charges are not spray and pray, we do believe they’re of a nature that we can dismiss but we have to go through the process.”
Mabuza says Koko's disciplinary hearing should not take long and a decision could be reached in about two days once the process has started.
More in Business
-
Eskom’s application for additional renewable energy approved
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff to halt dividends to save cash
-
Numsa demands closure of Sibanye-Stillwater mine amid probe
-
NUM to try and persuade Aveng not to retrench 2,800 workers
-
EFF calls for inquiry into Capitec, says it can't trust bank's info
-
New Eskom board urged to lay criminal charges against corrupt execs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.