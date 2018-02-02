Desalination plants on track to deliver water, says City of CT
The first phase is expected to produce 2 million litres in March and the second phase will output 5 million litres in May.
CAPE TOWN - The construction of desalination plants and efforts to access aquifers are underway with water supply expected to come online over the next two months.
The City of Cape Town on Thursday held site visits at the Strandfontein desalination plant, the Cape Flats aquifer and the technical site in Constantia.
The Strandfontein plant is one of the three temporary seawater desalination plants, with others at Monwabisi and the V&A Waterfront.
Contractors were drilling and pumping at the desalination and aquifer sites, all working towards deadlines in May and June.
The city has three major aquifer projects, in Atlantis, Table Mountain and the Cape Flats.
Mayco member for Water, Xanthea Limberg, says that the Atlantis and Cape Flats aquifers will provide about 25 million litres of water per day from June.
"We've accelerated all the components of this project in an incredbily short period of time and we are largely on track to ensure that we can deliver the necessary new water at the time that was initially scheduled."
Day Zero is currently forecast for 16 April.
WATCH: Where will City of CT get additional water?
