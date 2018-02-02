Popular Topics
De Lille: Motion of no confidence smacks of desperation

The Democratic Alliance’s city caucus has submitted a motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Facebook.com.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille claims she’s fighting to keep her job because of fairness and her attempt is not about clinging to her position.

The Democratic Alliance’s city caucus has submitted a motion of no confidence in her.

But de Lille says the move goes against an earlier decision by the Federal Executive.

It found she should not face a vote until all disciplinary processes have been finalised.

De Lille says the move smacks of desperation.

“As to why they choose to make an exception with me by not following due process in terms of the party constitution or what's in our national constitution, what’s called natural justice… it’s just beyond me.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

