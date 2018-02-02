David Phetoe's death a great loss, says SABC
The 86-year-old died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday afternoon from an undisclosed illness.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has described the death of legendary actor David Phetoe as a huge loss to the entertainment industry.
He was one of the original members of Generations and was best known for his role as Paul Moroka.
The public broadcaser has sent its condolences to his family and friends.
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says he has fond memories of the actor.
"And they would sit here and I remember they would come and say 'We are rural people, we are not going to make an appointment to come and see you, we will come at any time to come and see you... It's our privilege. I will those things that they used to do."
