Dangor: I was deliberately kept out of the loop on workstreams

The controversial workstreams were created by the minister to assist Sassa take over the payment of grants come April 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Former special advisor to Minister Bathabile Dlamini, Zane Dangor has told the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry that he believes he was deliberately kept out of the loop about the department's unlawful workstreams.

Dangor is testifying at the inquiry into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.

The controversial workstreams were created by the minister to assist Sassa take over the payment of grants come April 2017.

Dangor says he had a problem with them reporting directly to the Dlamini and bypassing Sassa's executive committee.

He says despite being included in most of the minister's work, he was never consulted about the workstreams.

“I was again, left out of the loop, deliberately. That is my belief. Because if I had intervened, I would probably have put in views that were contrary to what the minister wanted at that particular point on the workstreams issues.”