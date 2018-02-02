Dangor: I was deliberately kept out of the loop on workstreams
The controversial workstreams were created by the minister to assist Sassa take over the payment of grants come April 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Former special advisor to Minister Bathabile Dlamini, Zane Dangor has told the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry that he believes he was deliberately kept out of the loop about the department's unlawful workstreams.
Dangor is testifying at the inquiry into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.
The controversial workstreams were created by the minister to assist Sassa take over the payment of grants come April 2017.
Dangor says he had a problem with them reporting directly to the Dlamini and bypassing Sassa's executive committee.
He says despite being included in most of the minister's work, he was never consulted about the workstreams.
“I was again, left out of the loop, deliberately. That is my belief. Because if I had intervened, I would probably have put in views that were contrary to what the minister wanted at that particular point on the workstreams issues.”
More in Local
-
Suspect, cop wounded in attempted cash heist in JHB CBD
-
Opposition loaded with confidence ahead of bid to remove Zuma
-
ANC Gauteng: Esidimeni hearings exposed heartbreaking, reckless actions
-
Aveng ‘to lay off 120 workers’
-
#RandReport: SA stocks post worst week in 2 years, rand drops
-
[LISTEN] Concerns over illiterate SAPS members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.