DA to debate de Lille’s fate on 15 February

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will face a motion of no confidence at the hands of her own party on 15 February.

Speaker Dirk Smit has called a special council meeting to debate her removal.

This comes after the African National Congress (ANC) withdrew its motion of no confidence in de Lille this week, saying it was not going to get embroiled in Democratic Alliance's (DA) political battles.

In January, the DA’s Federal Executive called on its metro caucus to hold off on a motion of no confidence in the mayor until disciplinary processes against her have been finalised.

But then its city caucus also requested permission to table a motion of no confidence, saying de Lille was not toeing the party line on crucial decisions related to the water crisis.

On Wednesday, just before a council meeting at which the ANC’s motion of no confidence was to be debated, the Federal Executive gave its members permission to vote in favour of the ANC's motion.

But at the eleventh hour, the ANC withdrew its motion.

Smit says a special sitting of the council will be held within the next two weeks, to debate a motion of no confidence which also calls for her removal.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)