Cullinan magistrate murder case postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The case against two men accused of murdering a Cullinan magistrate Victor Mabunda has been postponed to 12 February.

The duo appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate Court on Friday.

They are accused of shooting and killing Mabunda outside his home east of Pretoria in January.

The men were arrested on Thursday by a provincial task team.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says the motive for the killing is still unknown.

“Two suspects appeared in court in connection with the killing of a Cullinan magistrate. Their case was postponed for a formal bail application, they remain in custody.”