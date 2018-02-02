Cullinan magistrate murder case postponed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

Cullinan magistrate murder case postponed

They are accused of shooting and killing Magistrate Victor Mabunda outside his home east of Pretoria in January.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case against two men accused of murdering a Cullinan magistrate Victor Mabunda has been postponed to 12 February.

The duo appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate Court on Friday.

They are accused of shooting and killing Mabunda outside his home east of Pretoria in January.

The men were arrested on Thursday by a provincial task team.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says the motive for the killing is still unknown.

“Two suspects appeared in court in connection with the killing of a Cullinan magistrate. Their case was postponed for a formal bail application, they remain in custody.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA