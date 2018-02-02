Cullinan magistrate murder case postponed
They are accused of shooting and killing Magistrate Victor Mabunda outside his home east of Pretoria in January.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against two men accused of murdering a Cullinan magistrate Victor Mabunda has been postponed to 12 February.
The duo appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate Court on Friday.
They are accused of shooting and killing Mabunda outside his home east of Pretoria in January.
The men were arrested on Thursday by a provincial task team.
Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says the motive for the killing is still unknown.
“Two suspects appeared in court in connection with the killing of a Cullinan magistrate. Their case was postponed for a formal bail application, they remain in custody.”
More in Local
-
Suspect, cop wounded in attempted cash heist in JHB CBD
-
Opposition loaded with confidence ahead of bid to remove Zuma
-
ANC Gauteng: Esidimeni hearings exposed heartbreaking, reckless actions
-
Aveng ‘to lay off 120 workers’
-
#RandReport: SA stocks post worst week in 2 years, rand drops
-
[LISTEN] Concerns over illiterate SAPS members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.