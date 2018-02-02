CT's water saving measures apply to film sector too
The City of Cape Town has introduced additional criteria for event and film permit applications where organisers have to outline their plans to make use of alternate water sources or minimise their use of municipal water.
CAPE TOWN - Any applications for upcoming events or films being made in Cape Town will need to adhere to the municipality's new water saving criteria first.
The film industry contributes about R5 billion to the local economy annually, and has created more than 35,000 jobs over a three-year period. The economy has also received a R3 billion boost and the creation of 20,000 temporary jobs from eight key events held in the city annually.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith: "Residents must also understand that visitors to the city are bound by the same stringent water saving measures that apply to everybody else - this applies to the film, events and hospitality industries as well. These two industries provide enormous benefit to the local economy, collectively contributing more than R8 billion."
