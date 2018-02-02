CT nightclub extortion racket: Defence questions timing of arrests
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Jacques Cronje, Colin Booysen and two others were arrested in December on charges of intimidation and extortion.
CAPE TOWN - The cross-examination of a policeman who has been investigating five suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town is expected to conclude on Friday.
Colonel Charl Kinnear has been questioned by defence lawyers over the past few weeks in the Cape Town magistrate's court.
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Jacques Cronje, Colin Booysen and two others were arrested in December on charges of intimidation and extortion.
They allegedly forced Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants into security agreements, taking over from another group that was running security.
The defence has questioned the timing of the arrests of Modack, Booysen and three others.
Chad Levendal, who represents accused number four Jacques Cronje, believes that the timing of the arrests are peculiar as it occurred during the busy period for the nightclub scene.
Levendal says if there were any motives to have his client and his co-accused arrested during the festive season, it has to be acknowledged that it was for business.
But investigating officer Charl Kinnear refutes this and says the men were taken into custody at that time because the investigation into the extortion case was concluded.
Kinnear says that the State is opposing bail because the complainants fear for their lives and there's a possibility witnesses could be intimidated.
More in Local
-
#HandoffZuma: Organisations planning march to Luthuli House
-
#Zando10s organisers implement measures to avoid using CT water
-
#RightMyName: Get your name right with Nando’s
-
Mabuza hit with protection order over harassment of businessman
-
Are you sitting on your share of R110m in lotto loot?
-
Mitchells Plain shop raided for selling municipal water
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.