Construction of new runaway at CT airport approved

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

Construction of new runaway at CT airport approved

The construction of the multibillion-rand project will start in 2019 with the project expected bring a R3.8 billion investment into the WC economy.

The Cape Town international Airport. Picture: SA Tourism
The Cape Town international Airport. Picture: SA Tourism
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Environmental Affairs has approved plans for the construction of a new runway at Cape Town International Airport.

The construction of the multibillion-rand project will start in 2019.

Airport spokesperson Deidre Davids says the project will bring a R3.8 billion investment into the Western Cape economy.

“This project is about growth, not only for the airport and the network of our airport but also for the region as a whole. The development will include access for larger aircrafts and given the efforts around air access and the passenger growth we’ve seen, the timing of the approval is apt.”

The developments will improve access for larger aircraft with a wingspan of 65 meters or more, such as the Airbus A-380.

The airport will realign the primary runway and construct parallel and rapid exit taxiways.

The realigned primary runway will be 3,500 meters in length and will be built to international specifications.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA