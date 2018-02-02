Construction of new runaway at CT airport approved
The construction of the multibillion-rand project will start in 2019 with the project expected bring a R3.8 billion investment into the WC economy.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Environmental Affairs has approved plans for the construction of a new runway at Cape Town International Airport.
The construction of the multibillion-rand project will start in 2019.
Airport spokesperson Deidre Davids says the project will bring a R3.8 billion investment into the Western Cape economy.
“This project is about growth, not only for the airport and the network of our airport but also for the region as a whole. The development will include access for larger aircrafts and given the efforts around air access and the passenger growth we’ve seen, the timing of the approval is apt.”
The developments will improve access for larger aircraft with a wingspan of 65 meters or more, such as the Airbus A-380.
The airport will realign the primary runway and construct parallel and rapid exit taxiways.
The realigned primary runway will be 3,500 meters in length and will be built to international specifications.
