Are you sitting on your share of R110m in lotto loot?

Suspect, cop wounded in attempted cash heist in JHB CBD
Local
Lottery manager Ithuba says only one of the four winners has come forward to claim her R27 million share.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Lottery says three of four winners from the recent record-breaking jackpot are yet to claim their millions.
Last week’s jackpot was set at a whopping R110 million.
Lottery manager Ithuba says a 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman has come forward to claim her R27 million share.
Spokesperson Sandisiwe Gugushe has urged all players to check if they are holding the winning tickets.
“The woman from KZN was a regular player and was unaware that she’d won.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.