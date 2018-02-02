Are you sitting on your share of R110m in lotto loot?

Lottery manager Ithuba says only one of the four winners has come forward to claim her R27 million share.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Lottery says three of four winners from the recent record-breaking jackpot are yet to claim their millions.

Last week’s jackpot was set at a whopping R110 million.

Lottery manager Ithuba says a 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman has come forward to claim her R27 million share.

Spokesperson Sandisiwe Gugushe has urged all players to check if they are holding the winning tickets.

“The woman from KZN was a regular player and was unaware that she’d won.”