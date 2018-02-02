ANC Gauteng: Esidimeni hearings exposed heartbreaking, reckless actions
The party's says it hopes Dikgang Moseneke’s findings would bring much-welcomed recommendations for decisive action against those involved.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has urged government to continue implementing measures to fix what it calls deficiencies of the provincial health system.
The party says in doing so, government will be ensuring that the rights of mental health care users are protected.
The call follows the Life Esidimeni arbitration process led by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, which probes the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients who were moved to illegal NGOs.
Provincial secretary Hope Papo says the public hearings exposed to the affected families and the public at large unpleasant details of heartbreaking, reckless and negligent actions.
He says he hopes that Moseneke’s findings would bring much-welcomed recommendations for decisive action against those involved.
“[Gauteng] Premier David Makhura, Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Finance MEC Barbara Creecy have communicated government’s commitment to work with the affected families and finds closure.”
Comments
