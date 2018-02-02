Amcu: Sibanye's safety measures not adequate

Nearly 1,000 mineworkers were trapped underground at the company's Welkom mine this week following an electric cable outage caused by a storm.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining unions are calling for an overhaul of safety measures at Sibanye Gold's operations.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)'s Joseph Mathunjwa says that it appears that the company's safety plans are far from adequate.

"At this point in time, it shows that there is no rescue plan in place. They don't invest in safety measures to prevent such situations. The generators are more expensive than the lives of the mineworkers."

Sibanye management says that through the course of Thursday, over 300 miners were rescued from two shafts.

#SibanyeGold The first batch of rescued Mineworkers have been brought up to the surface. HM pic.twitter.com/ONjzX6fQIx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2018

#SibanyeGold The mine’S James Wellsted says rescued mineworkers are being transported to their families. HM pic.twitter.com/2jFD7ZlAvT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2018

#SibanyeGold A second ambulance has just left the mine shaft where workers are being rescued. However the mine says it’s not aware of any workers in distress. HM pic.twitter.com/3710qheNlx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2018

Power has been restored in the early hours of Friday morning at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix mine in the Free State and the process of rescuing mineworkers is now underway.

Buses have begun transporting mineworkers to their family members who are waiting at a holding area at the mine.

Sibanye Stillwater’s James Wellsted says: “I can confirm the first hoist has come up and brought the first batch of employees up and we'll continue to bring people up over the course of the next hour or so.”

Additional reporting by Hitekane Magwedze.