'Alleged steroid smuggler murdered after threatening to kill Mark Lifman'
This has emerged during the bail hearings of five suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - A court has heard alleged international steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia home on the same day he threatened to kill controversial businessman Mark Lifman.
This has emerged during the bail hearings of five suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town.
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Jacques Cronje, Colin Booysen and two others were arrested in December.
The defence for accused number five Carl Lackay has played an audio clip in court, in which Lifman can be heard having a telephonic conversation with another man.
A third voice then interrupts the conversation.
The defence says it's the voice of the late Brian Weinstein, who was shouting at Lifman.
On the recording, Wainstein, dubbed the 'steroid king' can be heard hurling insults at Lifman and then threatens to 'kill' and 'destroy' him.
Defence attorney Rooshdeen Rudolph says Wainstein was killed in his bed, on the same day the recording was made.
Lifman's name has been mentioned on numerous occasions during the bail application as it has been claimed he's part of a group competing for security contracts at nightclubs and restaurants in Cape Town.
The defence has also accused him of being instrumental in the police's case against Modack and his co-accused.
More in Local
-
Suspect, cop wounded in attempted cash heist in JHB CBD
-
Opposition loaded with confidence ahead of bid to remove Zuma
-
ANC Gauteng: Esidimeni hearings exposed heartbreaking, reckless actions
-
Aveng ‘to lay off 120 workers’
-
#RandReport: SA stocks post worst week in 2 years, rand drops
-
[LISTEN] Concerns over illiterate SAPS members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.