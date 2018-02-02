'Alleged steroid smuggler murdered after threatening to kill Mark Lifman'

This has emerged during the bail hearings of five suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A court has heard alleged international steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia home on the same day he threatened to kill controversial businessman Mark Lifman.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, Jacques Cronje, Colin Booysen and two others were arrested in December.

The defence for accused number five Carl Lackay has played an audio clip in court, in which Lifman can be heard having a telephonic conversation with another man.

A third voice then interrupts the conversation.

The defence says it's the voice of the late Brian Weinstein, who was shouting at Lifman.

On the recording, Wainstein, dubbed the 'steroid king' can be heard hurling insults at Lifman and then threatens to 'kill' and 'destroy' him.

Defence attorney Rooshdeen Rudolph says Wainstein was killed in his bed, on the same day the recording was made.

Lifman's name has been mentioned on numerous occasions during the bail application as it has been claimed he's part of a group competing for security contracts at nightclubs and restaurants in Cape Town.

The defence has also accused him of being instrumental in the police's case against Modack and his co-accused.