[WATCH] SANDF soldier hijacked at security complex
EWN reported that one of Cyril Ramaphosa’s bodyguards was hijacked, however, conflicting information suggests the officer may be linked to ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s security detail.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage showing the hijacking of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officer believed to be linked to a senior politician's security detail.
conflicting information has emerged suggesting the officer may be linked to African National Congress (ANC) MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's security detail.
The police have declined to provide clarity or further details about the incident.
The surveillance footage shows the white BMW X6 pulling up at the entrance to a security complex but the driver stops the vehicle about three metres behind the stop line.
Seconds later a Mercedes-Benz SUV parks alongside the BMW, and five men climb out with assault rifles.
While two of the gunmen approach the driver's side of the car, one runs to the security guard house where the guard can be seen diving for cover.
Within a minute, the Mercedes-Benz and the now hijacked BMW, along with the SANDF soldier, drive from the scene.
The sergeant was dropped off in Midrand, while the car was dumped in Daveyton, with two assault rifles and two handguns stolen.
The SANDF has not responded to a request for comment.
WATCH: SANDF soldier hijacked
