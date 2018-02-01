Popular Topics
Thabo Mbeki not advising Ramaphosa, says foundation

'The Citizen' reported that Mbeki is on the comeback trail, playing a strategic role in the party helping its newly elected president.

FILE: Former President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Thabo Mbeki Foundation says there is no truth to claims that the former statesman is serving as an advisor to African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Wednesday, The Citizen reported that Mbeki is on the comeback trail, playing a strategic role in the party helping its newly elected president.

The foundation says the article is riddled with inaccuracies and a poor attempt to revise the content of an interview Mbeki conducted with the South African Broadcasting Corporation in Addis Ababa.

The former statesman says that he would, however, welcome any opportunity for the veterans of the ANC to be advised as to what they can do to assist the party.

