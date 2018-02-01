Strandfontein desalination plant to come online in March

CAPE TOWN - The Strandfontein desalination plant is still under construction phase and it’s expected to come online between late February and early March.

The City of Cape Town held a site visit on Thursday.

It’s one of three temporary desalination sites, with the others situated at the Waterfront and Monwabisi.

Mayoral committee member for water Xanthea Limberg says the desalination plant will produce a total of seven million litres of potable water from seawater.

The first phase is expected to produce two million litres in March and the second phase will output five million litres in May.

“This particular plant is scheduled to start bringing water online by March 2017.”

Limberg adds the temporary plant will be operational at the site for only two years.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)