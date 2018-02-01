Shaun Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma charges before month end

President Jacob Zuma submitted representations on why he should not be criminally charged on Wednesday night just hours before the deadline.

PRETORIA – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams will announce his decision on whether to charge president Jacob Zuma before the end of this month.

Abrahams had given the president until Wednesday to file the legal papers.

The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision by then NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe to withdraw the fraud and corruption case against Zuma.

President Zuma’s legal team filed his representations with just hours to spare.

Speaking on 702, the NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says that the documents were delivered just after 9pm last night.

“They were received personally by the national director, he’s in custody of those documents that were lodged.”

Mafaku says a team assigned to the case has been given two weeks to consider the representations and submit a recommendation to Abrahams.

“They will be in a position to announce his decision in respect of the matter within this February month.”

The NPA says more than 200 witnesses have confirmed their availability to testify in the case against Zuma.