Water Dept warns Gauteng residents against sending bottled water to CT

The Water and Sanitation department’s Sputnik Ratau says Gauteng residents must be careful not to create their own water crisis.

JOHANNESBURG – The Water and Sanitation Department has warned Gauteng residents against sending bottled water to drought stricken Cape Town as they risk putting strain on their own supplies.

The city faces running out of water entirely by 16 April but the department believes that ‘Day Zero’ can and will be avoided.

Schools, companies and communities have been donating water bottles and tanks that will be sent to the Mother City while Capetonians wait for their first winter rains.

“There’s a reversal of the strain into the integrated Vaal River system and it might end up with worse situation if we carry on with this practice.”

To date, residents have already donated 100,000 litres of water which Gift of the Givers trucks will be transporting down to the Mother City.

The Gift of the Givers' warehouse in Joburg has been inundated with calls from organisations and schools pledging their support.

The aid group has called on residents to continue sending bottled water to its collection points.

