Sanef raises media freedom concerns over MultiChoice's move to axe ANN7

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) says that the decision by MultiChoice not to renew ANN7's contract needs to be interrogated as it may have serious implications for media freedom.

Sanef says that its immediate thoughts are with the many journalists who will lose their jobs.

It says that it will be seeking further clarity from MultiChoice concerning its internal probe which revealed no corruption, but only mistakes made by their executives.

Sanef deputy chairperson Katy Katopodis: "The journalists working at ANN7 have got nothing to do with the corporate dealings and the decisions of the huge corporate arm of their company."

She says that media freedom needs to always be protected.

"For Sanef, media freedom has always been absolutely sacrosanct and we need to protect it at all time and especially against political or business interests."

