Sanef raises media freedom concerns over MultiChoice's move to axe ANN7
Sanef says that its immediate thoughts are with the many journalists who will lose their jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) says that the decision by MultiChoice not to renew ANN7's contract needs to be interrogated as it may have serious implications for media freedom.
Sanef says that its immediate thoughts are with the many journalists who will lose their jobs.
It says that it will be seeking further clarity from MultiChoice concerning its internal probe which revealed no corruption, but only mistakes made by their executives.
Sanef deputy chairperson Katy Katopodis: "The journalists working at ANN7 have got nothing to do with the corporate dealings and the decisions of the huge corporate arm of their company."
She says that media freedom needs to always be protected.
"For Sanef, media freedom has always been absolutely sacrosanct and we need to protect it at all time and especially against political or business interests."
WATCH: We will not be renewing ANN7's contract, says MultiChoice
More in Local
-
Almost 1,000 miners trapped underground in Sibanye Gold mine
-
[LISTEN] Is violence in a democratic society necessary?
-
We’ve been deceived before, portfolio committee tells new Eskom board
-
The answer is no, Mbete rejects Zuma no confidence debate
-
Roadblock crash: 'My sons will now grow up without a mother'
-
Jodine Pieters murder case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.