Roadblock crash: 'My sons will now grow up without a mother'

The two female JMPD members died when a drunk driver crashed into a group of people on Witkoppen road on Monday.

Family and colleagues of two Johannesburg Metro Police Officers who died at a roadblock in Fourways lay wreaths at a ceremony at the crash scene on 2 February 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Family and colleagues of two Johannesburg Metro Police Officers who died at a roadblock in Fourways lay wreaths at a ceremony at the crash scene on 2 February 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The widower of a metro police officer who died during a roadblock in Fourways says he’s heartbroken that their two sons will have to grow up without a mother, simply because of an irresponsible driver.

A motorist crashed into a group of people on Witkoppen Road on Monday, killing two female JMPD members.

He was six times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Family and friends of Sophie Ngoasheng and Winnie Mokgolo returned to the crash site on Thursday afternoon to lay wreaths and two steel crosses in remembrance.

Damari Ngoasheng says their sons John and Nathaniel are devastated at their mother's death and are receiving trauma counselling.

He says they need all the help the can get.

The driver of the car that crashed into the officers has been charged with two counts of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Two other officers and motorists were also injured.

There were emotional scenes at the spot where two crosses were plated in remembrance of the two offices.

Emotional colleagues had to be escorted away while sobbing relatives were comforted by family.

They paid their last respects by laying a flower at the foot of the two crosses.

More in Local

