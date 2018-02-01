Prasa to fork out about R9.3m to replace torched Durban coaches

It’s understood late on Wednesday night angry commuters torched the trains, which had been delayed due to a power failure.

DURBAN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it will have to fork out around R9.3 million to replace two coaches that were torched in Durban.

It’s understood late on Wednesday night, angry commuters torched the trains, which had been delayed due to a power failure.

Prasa’s infrastructure development and security measures have come under the spotlight with crashes in Kroonstad and Germiston last month.

The Kroonstad crash claimed the lives of 21 people.

Acting group CEO Cromet Molepo has described the torching of the two trains as an own goal on the part of the community.

“Due to vandalism, this year alone we’ve lost about 80 coaches.”

Regional head of security Rajan Haripersad said: “Our staff came under serious attack. The commuters became very aggressive and we had to get back up from the railway police services. They tried to calm the commuters down while keeping them updated over the operation of trains.”

The rail agency says over the next few years, it plans to reduce the use of privatised security and rely more on the police.

A #Metrorail train was burning earlier today at Berea station in Durban. No reports of injuries and cause still unknown. pic.twitter.com/hPn6fBvPEa — Earl September (@earlseptember) January 31, 2018

