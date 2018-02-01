Police service still has illiterate members, Parly told
This has been confirmed by deputy commissioner for policing Sehlahle Masemola on a question about the monitoring of police pocket books.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament's (MPs) police portfolio committee have been left gobsmacked after it was revealed that the police service still has illiterate members.
This has been confirmed by deputy commissioner for policing Sehlahle Masemola on a question about the monitoring of police pocketbooks.
MPs have also complained that people are being turned away from police stations when they want to lodge complaints, and committee members have questioned to what extent illiteracy is playing a role.
Last year, the lack of pocketbooks in which officers are meant to take notes about crime scenes was raised in the police's annual report.
Masemola says he discovered the illiteracy problem during a visit to police stations in December.
The Democratic Alliance's Dianne Kohler Barnard says it's shameful given how much the police service has spent on adult literacy programmes.
Committee chairperson Francios Beukmann said: “It also related then to statement taking, that’s why some police stations are reluctant to take statements or take complaints from the public.”
Police management has promised to conduct an audit to determine the extent of the problem and will provide feedback to the committee within two weeks.
More in Local
-
Almost 1,000 miners trapped underground in Sibanye Gold mine
-
[LISTEN] Is violence in a democratic society necessary?
-
We’ve been deceived before, portfolio committee tells new Eskom board
-
The answer is no, Mbete rejects Zuma no confidence debate
-
Roadblock crash: 'My sons will now grow up without a mother'
-
Jodine Pieters murder case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.