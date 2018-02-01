Organisations urge Gauteng residents to continue donating water for parched CT
The Water and Sanitation Department believes it’s too early to start sending water to the Western Cape and remains confident Day Zero can and will be avoided.
JOHANNESBURG – Organisations helping Gauteng residents to collect water supplies for drought stricken Cape Town have called on residents not to stop donating despite a warning from the Water and Sanitation Department.
The department believes it’s too early to start sending water to the Western Cape and remains confident that Day Zero can and will be avoided.
Schools, communities and residents have already collected more than 100,000 litres of water which will be sent down to the Mother City next week.
Staff at the Gift of the Givers' warehouse in Johannesburg have been fielding calls from residents who are confused by conflicting messages on whether they should be sending water to Cape Town.
The organisation’s Emily Thomas says it can’t sit back and wait for Day Zero to hit.
“Until we get sufficient rain, then only can we step back.”
But the Water and Sanitation Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says that if Gauteng residents continue with this project for an extended period this province might also run out of water.
“There’s a chance of the system going into the negative.”
Despite the warning, donations continue to arrive at various drop off points with more collections expected this weekend.
