New Eskom board should move in 'guns blazing, with terminator approach'
The committee met with Eskom's new board members and acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe earlier on Thursday to establish a good working relationship.
CAPE TOWN - Members of the portfolio committee on public enterprises have told the Eskom board to take a "terminator" approach to deal with corrupt officials, with many saying Anoj Singh got off too easy.
Eskom has removed eight compromised officials in the past 10 days, including Singh after accepting his resignation.
The board and top management have also vowed to raise funds for the cash-strapped utility.
Eskom has enthusiastically told the portfolio committee about how they have abided by government's orders to remove tainted officials, something that its funders have also requested.
But many committee members, including Natasha Mazzone, say Singh is still getting off lightly.
“Mr Singh deserved the harshest possible treatment and I think this board had every ground in which to fire him. What’s required now is a bit of a terminator approach, you move in all guns blazing because that’s what the country needs you to do.”
At the same time, Marshall Dlamini has warned board members to ensure they are not politically connected.
“I don’t trust Lynne Brown because one of the problems we have is a proximity to politicians. Do you have any of your board members that have got proximity to the politicians?”
Chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says they've heard similar commitments from Eskom's previous boards, urging the new team to resist pressures from above.
