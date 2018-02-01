Ndlozi: EFF to use Sona to make Zuma's illegitimate presidency clear

The EFF had requested a special sitting ahead of Sona to debate the motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma, but their request was denied.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will use next week's State of the Nation Address (Sona) to make it clear that President Jacob Zuma is an "illegitimate president".

The party's Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was reacting to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, who on Thursday rejected the party's request for a special sitting ahead of Sona, to debate the motion of no confidence in Zuma that it filed last month.

“Consequences are that we will have to raise all these issues at the State of the National Address because we are committed to making it very clear that Zuma is an abnormal president, he is an illegitimate president, he does not deserve business as usual.”

Parliament says Sona will go ahead, no matter who is president despite appeals from both the Democratic Alliance and the African Christian Democratic Party to postpone it until a new president is in charge of the country.

Zuma is also under pressure from within the African National Congress to step down early.