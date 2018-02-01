MultiChoice: There's space for another news channel on DStv

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

MultiChoice: There's space for another news channel on DStv

The broadcaster decided not renew its contract with ANN7 in August, saying it admits mistakes were made in the lobbying process with the channel.

Calvo Mawela, CEO of Multichoice SA, details the findings into the company’s relationship with ANN7 at a press briefing on 31 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Calvo Mawela, CEO of Multichoice SA, details the findings into the company’s relationship with ANN7 at a press briefing on 31 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – MultiChoice says there is both the space and the appetite for another news channel on DStv.

The broadcaster decided not to renew its contract with ANN7 in August, saying it admits mistakes were made in the lobbying process with the channel.

MultiChoice will be opening the bidding process for a new black-owned news channel soon.

CEO Calvo Mawela says that they are enthusiastic about replacing the ANN7 channel soon.

“We still believe that there’s a need to have plurality of views on the news channel. At the moment, we’ve got eNCA, ANN7 and we’ve got the SABC News, so which means we only have two private news channels.

“We think that continuing with another private news channel to add that diversity into South Africa.”

WATCH: We will not be renewing ANN7's contract, says MultiChoice

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA