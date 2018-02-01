MultiChoice: There's space for another news channel on DStv
The broadcaster decided not renew its contract with ANN7 in August, saying it admits mistakes were made in the lobbying process with the channel.
JOHANNESBURG – MultiChoice says there is both the space and the appetite for another news channel on DStv.
MultiChoice will be opening the bidding process for a new black-owned news channel soon.
CEO Calvo Mawela says that they are enthusiastic about replacing the ANN7 channel soon.
“We still believe that there’s a need to have plurality of views on the news channel. At the moment, we’ve got eNCA, ANN7 and we’ve got the SABC News, so which means we only have two private news channels.
“We think that continuing with another private news channel to add that diversity into South Africa.”
