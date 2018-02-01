Motsoaledi: Govt policy doesn't allow for deinstitutionalisation of patients

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Motsoaledi: Govt policy doesn't allow for deinstitutionalisation of patients

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says it would also never make sense to do this anyway because some mentally ill patients have to be institutionalised depending on the severity of their illness.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi testifies at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings on 31 January 2018. Picture: YouTube screengrab
Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi testifies at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings on 31 January 2018. Picture: YouTube screengrab
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told the Esidimeni arbitration hearing that government policy has never granted the deinstitutionalisation of psychiatric patients and therefore the Gauteng Health Department infringed upon the mental healthcare act when it embarked on the Life Esidimeni project.

Motsoaledi testified at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown on Wednesday night.

He was asked questions about what he knew about the chaotic patient transfer project which resulted in at least 144 lives being lost.

Motsoaledi says he does not understand where the Gauteng Health Department got the term deinstitutionalisation when in fact it is not mentioned in policy or even in documents by the World Health Organisation.

Motsoaledi says it would also never make sense to do this anyway because some mentally ill patients have to be institutionalised depending on the severity of their illness.

“There has been this word called deinstitutionalisation, repeated all the times since this saga. Not all mental health care users can ever be deinstitutionalised.”

The health minister also explained that the department did not do what it had said it would do in its own plan, because taking patients to NGOs is still institutionalising them.

“When you remove a person from a treatment mental institution and put them in an NGO, that’s still institutionalisation.”

Motsoaledi has also called the project criminal.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA