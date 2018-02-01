Motsoaledi: Govt policy doesn't allow for deinstitutionalisation of patients
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says it would also never make sense to do this anyway because some mentally ill patients have to be institutionalised depending on the severity of their illness.
JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told the Esidimeni arbitration hearing that government policy has never granted the deinstitutionalisation of psychiatric patients and therefore the Gauteng Health Department infringed upon the mental healthcare act when it embarked on the Life Esidimeni project.
Motsoaledi testified at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown on Wednesday night.
He was asked questions about what he knew about the chaotic patient transfer project which resulted in at least 144 lives being lost.
Motsoaledi says he does not understand where the Gauteng Health Department got the term deinstitutionalisation when in fact it is not mentioned in policy or even in documents by the World Health Organisation.
Motsoaledi says it would also never make sense to do this anyway because some mentally ill patients have to be institutionalised depending on the severity of their illness.
“There has been this word called deinstitutionalisation, repeated all the times since this saga. Not all mental health care users can ever be deinstitutionalised.”
The health minister also explained that the department did not do what it had said it would do in its own plan, because taking patients to NGOs is still institutionalising them.
“When you remove a person from a treatment mental institution and put them in an NGO, that’s still institutionalisation.”
Motsoaledi has also called the project criminal.
More in Local
-
Almost 1,000 miners trapped underground in Sibanye Gold mine
-
[LISTEN] Is violence in a democratic society necessary?
-
We’ve been deceived before, portfolio committee tells new Eskom board
-
The answer is no, Mbete rejects Zuma no confidence debate
-
Roadblock crash: 'My sons will now grow up without a mother'
-
Jodine Pieters murder case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.