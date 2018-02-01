Moseneke gives State deadline to verify Esidimeni death toll
A list of 12 more names have been brought to the Esidimeni arbitration hearings by Section 27 lawyer Nicky Stein.
JOHANNESBURG – Retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has given the State until next week to verify the number of mentally ill patients who died in the Esidimeni tragedy after evidence was brought to the arbitration hearings, suggesting that the death toll is much higher.
The confirmed number by police is 144 while the Health Ombudsman has recorded 143.
Stein said she has affidavits from 12 family members who say that their loved ones are among those who died but their names don't appear on the official death toll list.
But State lawyer Tebogo Hutamo objected, saying that thorough verification had to be done first before the names can be added to the list.
Moseneke then told Hutamo that he would be compelled to accept the 12 names if verification is not done by next week.
If the 12 names are verified, it would mean the death toll in the tragedy stands at around 156.
