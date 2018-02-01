Martins: I had nothing to do with Gupta family landing at Waterkloof

Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins outlined in Parliament several of his engagements with the Gupta family, mostly during his time as Transport Minister.

CAPE TOWN – Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins says he can't say whether his refusal for the Guptas to land a plane of wedding guests at OR International Airport in May 2013 is linked to him being shifted to the Department of Energy the very next month.

He was asked the question on Wednesday during his appearance in Parliament before a state capture inquiry.

Martins told the committee he refused the Gupta family's request because it would have contravened a host of aviation regulations.

One of the last of these engagements he says, was a request for a special landing and welcoming event at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Martins says that he had nothing to do with the family landing that plane at the Waterkloof Airforce Base instead, but he has confirmed the issue was discussed by ministers.

“The deliberations of Cabinet are secret. The issue in regard to the Waterkloof matter was discussed there.”

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says the committee is looking forward to hearing from the Guptas when they are expected to appear in March.