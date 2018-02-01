Man arrested for allegedly stabbing drug addict son to death

It’s alleged the 28-year-old was stabbed during an argument with his father.

CAPE TOWN - It’s understood a Mitchells Plain father has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his drug addict son.

Police were called to the scene in Pakhuis Street in Tafelsig on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s alleged the 28-year-old was stabbed during an argument with his father.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding a murder case are being investigated following an incident on Wednesday in Tafelsig. A 62-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court once he has been charged.”

