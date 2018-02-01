Mabuza: Previous Eskom board acted suspiciously over McKinsey deal

Sean Maritz, who stood in as Eskom’s CEO for a short period, has blamed the previous chair Zethembe Khoza for writing a letter to McKinsey in January.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza has indicated that the previous board has acted suspiciously regarding the McKinsey contract.

The power utility confirmed on Wednesday that chief information officer Sean Maritz has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

Mabuza and newly appointed acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe are briefing MPs about their plans to turn Eskom around.

Sean Maritz, who stood in as Eskom’s CEO for a short period, has blamed the previous chair Zethembe Khoza for writing a letter to McKinsey in January.

Maritz told the firm that the contract it had with the utility was in fact lawful, contradicting what Eskom said last year.

Mabuza explains why he’s been suspended: "We can find nothing that says an Eskom board decided that this matter is closed, these people must be told they earned the money legitimately and the payments were valid."

Mabuza and the newly elected board is updating the portfolio committee of Public Enterprises on what action has been taken in the past ten days.

However, the committee remains sceptical, saying that harsher measures are needed.