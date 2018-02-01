[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'

Charlotte Kilbane & Lindsay Dentlinger | In episode five of 'The State We're In: Captured', EWN's Charlotte Kilbane and Lindsay Dentlinger talk about the latest revelations around state capture at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - It's a case of New Year... not-so-new-you for Parliament's Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee - members have resumed their probing of state capture within the nation's SOEs, putting the feet of Anoj Singh and Matshela Koko to the flames.

In this episode, EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger and Charlotte Kilbane run through the best moments of the hearing this year. Hear about Pravin Gordhan's coldest shade, Matshela Koko's persecution complex, and Anoj Singh's refrain ("Wasn't me").