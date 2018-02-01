[LISTEN] Is violence in a democratic society necessary?

Radio 702 | Is turning to violence to bring about change in a democratic society ever justifiable, or is violence never the answer, no matter the cause?

Political analyst Prince Mashele, EFF Spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and radio show presenter Karima Brown unpack this topic on Radio 702 and Cape Talk.

"Under a democracy there is violence. Violence reserved for defence... but also, the state monopolises the means of violence, so there is no society that will ever have the absence of violence," says Ndlozi.

