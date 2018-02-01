[LISTEN] How Magashule's estranged daughter benefitted after meeting him
Radio 702 | According to News24, Ace Magashule’s daughter Thoko Malembe was gifted a property deal which earned her R9 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Investigative reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh says Ace Magashule’s daughter Thoko Malembe was estranged from her father for years and as soon as she reconnected with him, her business fortunes changed.
According to News24, Malembe was gifted a property deal which earned her R9 million.
Myburgh says this scandal highlights the hypocrisy of leaders like Magashule, who preach equality but are the cause of the poor being subjected to more suffering.
He says the Free State Development Cooperation owned a lot of land that Shell garages were operating on and one garage was forced to shut down so Magashule’s daughter could benefit from the land.
Listen to the audio above for more
