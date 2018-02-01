Popular Topics
Level 6B water restrictions now in effect for CT

The tougher restrictions will be in in place for the next four months.

Cape Town residents collect water at the Newlands sping in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - From Thursday, Capetonians had better watch their water use even closer.

Level 6B restrictions come into effect today, along with punitive tariffs for water guzzlers.

Even before the heightened curbs came into effect today, Capetonians had been urged to cut their consumption from 75 litres per person a day to 50 litres.

The new daily collective consumption target is now 450 million litres a day.

Increased water blitzes are also expected.

The tougher restrictions will be in in place for the next four months.

A proposed drought levy was taken off the table due to a public outcry but those households that use 6,000 litres of water or more a month will have to cough up in the form of a punitive tariff.

Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them and that council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day. This is what 50 litres per day means.

