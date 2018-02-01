Jodine Pieters murder case postponed

Carlton Newman and Jandre Hendricks were arrested shortly after the discovery of Jodine Pieters’ body almost two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The case against two men accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Bredasdorp girl has been postponed to the end of February for further investigation.

Carlton Newman and Jandre Hendricks were arrested shortly after the discovery of Jodine Pieters’s body almost two weeks ago.

The National Prosecuting Authority says Hendricks and Newman’s attorney is still waiting for outstanding DNA results.

The defence will only then inform the State whether the accused will apply for bail.

Pieters was found murdered at a limestone factory.

Bredasdorp has been rocked by a spate of killings of young women and children in recent years.

One of the most publicised attacks occurred in February 2013, when 17-year-old Anene Booysen’s mutilated body was found at a construction site.

Two years later, the body of five-year-old Kayde Williams was found in a field.

In 2016, 23-year-old Sulnita Manho was also raped and killed at a limestone factory.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)