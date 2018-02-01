Hawks arrests 9 in connection with VAT scam

Investigators say false VAT vendor details with fraudulent supporting documents were used to register ghost profiles with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in a bid to claim around a R100 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested nine suspects linked to a syndicate that's been operating a value added tax (VAT) scam in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Officers seized an AK47, gold bars as well as Kruger rands worth millions of rand.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says that the suspects are expected to appear in the Commercial Crimes Court in Durban and Pretoria on Thursday morning.

"We still have to find out exactly how they were able to access the systems within Sars. At the same time, we are of the view that there's no way that somebody can just do it without the assistance of someone inside."