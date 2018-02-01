Eskom explains suspension of executive Sean Maritz
The power utility confirmed on Wednesday that chief information officer Sean Maritz has been officially suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has booted out another top official, bringing the number to six since the appointment of the new CEO and board.
Maritz wrote a letter to consultancy firm McKinsey earlier this year, saying the contract it had with the utility was in fact lawful, contradicting what Eskom said last year.
He stood in as acting CEO for a brief period from last year.
One of the first things he did was sign off on legal head Suzanne Daniels' suspension over money for a team building trip and a damning internal report about Eskom’s relationship with Gupta linked Trillian and McKinsey.
After Eskom admitted last year that its contract with McKinsey was in fact unlawful Maritz wrote to the firm contradicting this.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the new management didn't accept his explanation.
“There were inconsistencies in the letter. He couldn’t adequately explain as to why there are those discrepancies; suffice to say that he was writing in this letter under the directorship of the board.”
Five other Eskom officials have left since government instructed the new board to remove anyone facing serious allegations.
Executive Matshela Koko is the only one, at this stage, challenging his removal at the Labour Court.
