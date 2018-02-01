Esidimeni: Makhura to restart disciplinary processes against health officials

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he plans to have people such as Jacobus be subjected to another disciplinary hearing because a warning letter is not enough.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says that disciplinary processes against provincial Health Department officials who were found not guilty for their roles in the Esidimeni tragedy will be restarted.

Makhura concluded his testimony at the arbitration hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.

He apologised to the families who lost their loved ones as a result of the chaotic patient transfer project.

At least 144 mentally ill people died.

Makhura has been questioned about health officials who were charged for their roles in the Esidimeni tragedy but then found not guilty and only given written warnings.

These officials include the deputy director of mental healthcare services in Gauteng, Hannah Jacobus.

Jacobus, a professional nurse with more than 30 years experience, admitted earlier this year that she bypassed legal processes when licensing the NGOs where patients subsequently died.

Makhura says he plans to have people such as Jacobus be subjected to another disciplinary hearing because a warning letter is not enough.

“We’re so determined to proceed with those disciplinary processes of any of our officials who did something that was wrong.”

Makhura has also assured families that former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's resignation does not mean further action can't be taken against her.