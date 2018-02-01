E-Media Investment not happy after MultiChoice reveals contract info
The firm's Vasili Vass says that amount has been overstated and its distressing that Mawela would inflate the number to justify amounts paid to ANN7.
JOHANNESBURG – E-media Investments, the parent company of eNCA and e.TV says that it is disappointed that MultiChoice has revealed confidential contractual information.
The firm says it has refrained from making comments but after MultiChoice's statement on its decision not to renew its contract with ANN7, it now needs to clarify a few things.
E-media Investments says in an attempt to justify payments to the Gupta-linked channel, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela told reporters annual payments to e.TV had escalated substantially, heading towards R500 million per annum.
He says the services provided by E-Media Investments are far more extensive and cannot be compared to those provided by ANN7.
