Drakenstein Municipality approves tougher water restrictions

CAPE TOWN - The Drakenstein Municipality has approved level 6B water restrictions and tougher water tariffs.

These measures will be phased in from 16 February.

Level 6B water restrictions come into effect in the the City of Cape Town today, while the Stellenbosch Municipality moves to level 6 restrictions.

Drakenstein Mayor Conrad Poole says that while they remain concerned about the drought crisis, they're fairly confident they can keep the taps open until the rainy season.

Poole, however, reiterates that this will require the help of residents.

Boland towns including Paarl, Wellington, Gouda and Saron fall under the municipality, which receives 90% of its water from the Wemmershoek Dam that it shares with the City of Cape Town.

The dam is currently 52% full.

The municipality's civil engineering services manager Willem Pretorius: "We are confident that we will be able to manage the water that we will be allowed out of Wemmershoek and to try and shift Day Zero as far back as possible. Calculations at this point in time, we might make it to the first rains for this year."

Pretorius says they're very worried about the situation but through effective management of water sources, they'll be able to avoid the possibility of a Day Zero.