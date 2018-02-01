De Lille plays waiting game on DA review of governance report

Last week, the Western Cape High Court granted De Lille a court order for the committee's report to be reviewed.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she's waiting for the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s decision after a court ordered a review of its report into governance in the metro.

The DA's federal executive last year convened a special sub-committee to investigate the political management and governance situation in the city following a public fall-out between De Lille and mayco member JP Smith.

Nepotism is but one of the wide-ranging allegations De Lille is accused of in the report by the DA's federal executive sub-committee.

This report, which De Lille says contains "a number of untested allegations", is to be reviewed, according to a court order. De Lille tweeted on Wednesday that she's looking forward to the committee's decision on Thursday, as per the court order.

The court order also allows De Lille to attend caucus meetings where governance matters are discussed.

De Lille and mayco member JP Smith were placed on special leave in October amid an investigation, which meant they were not allowed to attend caucus meetings.

The embattled mayor defended herself in a series of tweets yesterday after a council meeting in which the DA tabled a motion of no confidence against her.