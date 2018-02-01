De Lille insists poor audit report not solely her fault
The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday announced it will support a motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she is not trying to pass the buck but maintains she is not solely to blame for a poor audit report.
The Auditor-General’s unqualified audit with findings for the 2016/17 financial year, cites tender irregularities and loss of income related to the MyCiti bus service among the concerns.
Expenditure on security upgrades at de Lille’s house has also been flagged as irregular.
De Lille says the Municipal Finance Management Act states the city’s entire top-tier management should be held accountable.
The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday announced it will support a motion of no confidence in the mayor.
On Twitter, De Lille defended herself, stating that she will not allow her name to be tarnished on a daily basis.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Politics
-
Ndlozi: EFF to use Sona to make Zuma's illegitimate presidency clear
-
Report: Zuma to meet ANC top six ‘over his future’
-
#RandReport: Rand edges lower, Naspers drags bourse down
-
EFF asks Parliament to investigate Capitec after Viceroy report
-
[LISTEN] Is violence in a democratic society necessary?
-
'The answer is no' - Mbete rejects Zuma no confidence debate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.