De Lille insists poor audit report not solely her fault

The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday announced it will support a motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Facebook.com.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she is not trying to pass the buck but maintains she is not solely to blame for a poor audit report.

The Auditor-General’s unqualified audit with findings for the 2016/17 financial year, cites tender irregularities and loss of income related to the MyCiti bus service among the concerns.

Expenditure on security upgrades at de Lille’s house has also been flagged as irregular.

De Lille says the Municipal Finance Management Act states the city’s entire top-tier management should be held accountable.

The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday announced it will support a motion of no confidence in the mayor.

On Twitter, De Lille defended herself, stating that she will not allow her name to be tarnished on a daily basis.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

