Madikizela: Motion tabled against De Lille triggered by her defiance

The DA's top decision-making body gave the go ahead for the motion to be tabled after the party's city caucus voted in favour of the move.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, says that the motion on no-confidence tabled against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was triggered by her defiance.

“What angered the members of her own caucus which set this motion is her defiance, even after the party had subjected her to internal processes. That’s the issue here.”

De Lille on Wednesday unleashed a Twitter fightback.

She says there appears to be great haste within the party to sack her.

The African National Congress in the city withdrew its no-confidence motion against De Lille.