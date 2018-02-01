CT to lower water pressure in bid to stave of Day Zero

Mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg says that they've identified 25 areas where work is required over the next three months.

CAPE TOWN - In an effort to avoid Day Zero, the City of Cape Town is intensifying pressure management on the water supply system.

Work is scheduled to take place in various areas including Green Point, Sea Point, the V&A Waterfront and areas around Beach Road on Thursday.

Limberg says that lower water pressure results in lower consumption because it reduces the rate at which water flows to properties.

She says that it also reduces the risk of leaks and pipe bursts by ensuring that pressure remains within levels that the pipework can tolerate.

Under level 6B restrictions which come into effect today, residents are limited to less than 50 litres per person per day.

The city also encourages residents to store 5 to 10 litres of water for essential use.

If the restrictions are adhered to, Cape Town has a chance of avoiding Day Zero, which is currently forecast for 16 April.